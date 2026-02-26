Fifth Tiger Death In Kaziranga Raises Alarm

Wildlife experts have cautioned that multiple tiger deaths within a short span may point to underlying ecological or management concerns.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The death of another tiger in Assam's Kaziranga National Park on Wednesday has raised fresh concerns among environmentalists and wildlife experts.

This is the fifth tiger death in the park in just two months this year, prompting calls for closer monitoring and investigation.

Forest officials confirmed that the carcass of the big cat was recovered during routine patrolling.

The latest carcass was found in the 6th additional area of the park, locally known as Monabari Soll.

The area is known for a healthy tiger presence, with the last census recording 27 Royal Bengal tigers in this range.

Preliminary observations suggest that the tiger may have died due to natural causes, though officials said the exact reason would be determined after a post-mortem examination and forensic analysis.

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known globally for its population of one-horned rhinoceros, is also a significant tiger habitat and was declared a tiger reserve in 2006.

The series of recent tiger deaths has therefore drawn heightened attention from conservationists.

Wildlife experts have cautioned that multiple tiger deaths within a short span may point to underlying ecological or management concerns.

Possible causes cited include territorial conflicts, old age, disease, poaching pressures, or stress arising from habitat disturbances and seasonal flooding in the Brahmaputra floodplains.

Environmental groups have called for transparent disclosure of post-mortem findings in each case and urged authorities to strengthen anti-poaching measures, veterinary monitoring, and field surveillance to rule out any systemic threat.

Officials step up surveillance in Kaziranga

Forest department officials, however, have maintained that Kaziranga continues to support a stable tiger population and that occasional deaths are part of the natural life cycle in the wild.

They added that surveillance has been intensified, including the use of camera traps, drone monitoring and regular ground patrols.

The latest death has once again highlighted the complexities of managing a high-density predator population in a flood-prone ecosystem.

Experts stress that while Kaziranga remains one of India's major conservation success stories, sustained vigilance is essential to ensure the long-term health of its tiger population.

Officials said a detailed report on the cause of the latest death is awaited and further action will be taken once the findings are available.

