FDA raids 20 pharmacies in Pune over illegal cough syrup sales

Pune, Oct 9 (PTI) In the wake of the death of children in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh allegedly due to contaminated cough syrup, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Pune has initiated action against 20 pharmacies for sales without doctor's prescription, an official said on Thursday.

Image used for representational purposes ony. Photograph: ANI Photo

He added that cough syrup stock worth over Rs 13 lakh belonging to a Gujarat-based pharmaceutical firm has been prohibited in Pune and Karad in Satara district after high level of diethylene glycol was detected. Samples have been collected and sent for testing, he added.

"Today, 22 pharmacies in the Pune region were inspected, and at 20 of them, cough syrup was sold without a prescription. Our inspectors visited these pharmacies as decoy customers and these found violations. Action has been initiated against these pharmacies," said Girish Hukare, joint commissioner, FDA (Drug), Pune division.

Regarding the Gujarat-based pharmaceutical firm's product, Hukare said the cough syrups linked to the deaths in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are not sold in Maharashtra.

"However, the Gujarat government recently issued an advisory naming two pharmaceutical companies whose cough syrups contained high levels of diethylene glycol. During our inspection, we found items from one of these companies at a stockist in Wadki here. The sale was immediately prohibited, and samples were sent for testing," he said.

Cough syrup stock worth Rs 9000 of the same company was found in Karad, which has also been seized and sent for testing, Hukare added.

"FDA has launched a drive to collect cough syrup samples from private pharmacies and government hospitals for testing. The idea is to verify whether other manufacturers are adhering to the prescribed norms while producing these syrups," he said.