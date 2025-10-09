HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 3 cough syrups have been recalled: India replies to WHO

3 cough syrups have been recalled: India replies to WHO

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 09, 2025 17:24 IST

x

Central drug regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has informed the World Health Organisation (WHO) that three cough syrups -- Coldrif, RespifreshTR and ReLife -- have been recalled and manufacturers have been ordered to stop their production.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The CDSCO on Wednesday informed the global health agency that none of the products were exported from India, official sources said.

The WHO had sought to know from Indian authorities whether the cough syrup linked to children deaths in the country was exported to other countries, they said.

 

The WHO stated that it is closely monitoring recent media reports from India regarding clusters of pediatric illnesses and deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

These reports, which have emerged during the week of September 29, describe symptoms consistent with acute renal failure and acute encephalitis syndrome, with suspected links to the use of oral syrup medicines.

The WHO has not received any official information as to the source of the DEG contamination or if contaminated pharmaceutical material has been identified, sources said.

The global health agency has expressed deep concern over the developments and emphasised the potential risk of contaminated products being exported to other countries, particularly via unregulated channels and the regulatory gap in DEG/EG screening for domestically marketed medicines in India.

It has also stressed on identifying the source of the contamination and identifying and removing any contaminated pharmaceutical material which may be in circulation, the sources said.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday had urged drug controllers all states and Union territories to ensure testing of raw materials and finished formulations of pharmaceutical products before releasing in them in the market in the wake of children deaths allegedly due to consumption of contaminated cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh.

In an advisory, the DCGI said that during recent inspections at manufacturing facilities and in the investigations of the drugs declared as not of standard quality, it was found that several manufacturers are not testing each batch of excipients and active ingredients for compliance with prescribed standards before use.

There have been recent reports of child deaths in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrups and concerns related to quality of these cough syrups, the advisory stated.

'During the inspections carried out at the manufacturing facilities and in the investigations of the drugs declared as not of standard quality, it was observed in the reports that the manufacturers are not carrying out testing of each batch of the excipients/inactive and active pharmaceutical ingredients for verification of compliance with the prescribed standards before using them in the manufacture of formulations and also in the finished products,' the advisory dated October 7 said.

'All the state/ UT drug controllers are requested to take measures to ensure testing before the manufacture and release of the batch to the market by way of monitoring during inspections, sensitising the manufacturers through circulars, etc. Further, it shall also be ensured that the manufacturers have robust vendor qualification system in place and use raw materials including excipients from reliable approved vendors only,' the advisory said.

The Centre, in an order issued December 18, 2023, had ordered pharma companies to mention warnings on the label and the package insert stating the fixed-dose combination (FDC) of chlorpheniramine maleate IP 2mg and phenylephrine HCl IP 5mg drop/ml 'should not be used in children below four years of age'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Was killer cough syrup exported, asks WHO to India
Was killer cough syrup exported, asks WHO to India
Cough Syrup For Kids: Centre Tightens Rules
Cough Syrup For Kids: Centre Tightens Rules
Maharashtra FDA warns against THIS cough syrup
Maharashtra FDA warns against THIS cough syrup
Cough syrup deaths: Plea in SC seeks extensive probe
Cough syrup deaths: Plea in SC seeks extensive probe
Raj suspends drug controller amid cough syrup deaths; halts Kaysons supply
Raj suspends drug controller amid cough syrup deaths; halts Kaysons supply

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Kate Winslet Films On OTT

webstory image 2

10 Wonderful Mahendra Kapoor Songs

webstory image 3

8 Youngest Nobel Prize Winners

VIDEOS

PM Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer hold delegation level meeting in Mumbai1:11

PM Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer hold delegation level...

Rajnath meets Australian PM Anthony Albanese at the Parliament House in Canberra, Australia 0:41

Rajnath meets Australian PM Anthony Albanese at the...

'Mujhe Mumbai aakar bahut khushi hui,' British PM Starmer speaks in Hindi0:41

'Mujhe Mumbai aakar bahut khushi hui,' British PM Starmer...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO