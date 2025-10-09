HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Cough syrup deaths: Plea in SC seeks extensive probe

Cough syrup deaths: Plea in SC seeks extensive probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 09, 2025 13:27 IST

x

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking inquiry and systemic reform in drug safety mechanisms in the wake of deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly due to consumption of toxic cough syrups.

IMAGE: A man holds a bottle of Coldrif cough syrup, which has been linked to the deaths of several children, in Nagpur, on October 8, 2025. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and K Vinod Chandran took note of the submissions of PIL petitioner and lawyer Vishal Tiwari that the plea needed an urgent hearing.

The bench agreed to hear the plea on October 10.

 

The plea seeks a court-monitored probe into the incidents and urges the constitution of a National Judicial Commission or Expert Committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge.

The PIL requests that all pending FIRs and investigations concerning the deaths of children caused by toxic cough syrups across states be transferred to the CBI.

It seeks a probe under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge to ensure fairness and uniformity.

The petition contends that separate state-level investigations have led to fragmented accountability, enabling repeated lapses that allow hazardous formulations to reach the market.

The petition comes amid reports from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where several children died allegedly after consuming a particular kind of cough syrup.

The plea seeks court's direction to the central government to identify the regulatory failures that allowed substandard medicines to reach the market.

It also urged the court to mandate toxicological testing of all suspect products through NABL-accredited laboratories before any further sale or export is permitted.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Cough Syrup For Kids: Centre Tightens Rules
Cough Syrup For Kids: Centre Tightens Rules
SIT to probe cough syrup deaths in MP, child's body exhumed for autopsy
SIT to probe cough syrup deaths in MP, child's body exhumed for autopsy
Cough syrup deaths: Pharma co to face criminal action
Cough syrup deaths: Pharma co to face criminal action
Maharashtra FDA warns against THIS cough syrup
Maharashtra FDA warns against THIS cough syrup
Cough syrup kills 14 children in MP, doctor arrested
Cough syrup kills 14 children in MP, doctor arrested

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Kate Winslet Films On OTT

webstory image 2

10 Wonderful Mahendra Kapoor Songs

webstory image 3

8 Youngest Nobel Prize Winners

VIDEOS

Rajnath meets Australian PM Anthony Albanese at the Parliament House in Canberra, Australia 0:41

Rajnath meets Australian PM Anthony Albanese at the...

WATCH: Kedarnath receives fresh snowfall1:42

WATCH: Kedarnath receives fresh snowfall

Angry RJD workers protest outside Lalu Yadav's residence1:14

Angry RJD workers protest outside Lalu Yadav's residence

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO