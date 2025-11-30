HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Father donates kidney to save social media influencer

November 30, 2025 22:36 IST

A father's love has rewritten the destiny of 21-year-old social media influencer Cuty Mendiratta, who is now recovering after receiving a life-saving kidney from her father.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay

Her journey from sudden illness to a second chance at life has touched thousands across the digital world and stands as a reminder of the strength hidden behind every family's quiet battles.

It started with urine infection and later kidneys got involved, and she was put on medication till her kidneys were just 40 per cent working.

Cuty's life came to a halt when she was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, as both of her kidneys had failed.

 

She suddenly found herself navigating through dialysis sessions, hospital corridors, and the emotional weight of uncertainty. As her health deteriorated, she disappeared from social media,? leaving her followers worried and unaware of the storm she was fighting.

Behind the scenes, her father, Yogesh Mendiratta, remained her unwavering pillar of hope. When doctors recommended a kidney transplant, he stepped forward instantly.

Her father said, "Nothing matters more to me than giving my daughter a chance to chase her dreams. If one kidney could help her live, laugh, and shine again, I was ready without a second thought. We trusted the medical team completely, and today we are grateful beyond words."

The transplant, which happened months back, marked not just a medical procedure but a turning point, where a father literally gave his daughter life for the second time.

After her recovery, Cuty said, "My father saved me twice. Now I feel like I have been reborn, not just physically, but emotionally.

"This journey was terrifying, but the team at Park Hospital supported us like family. Their confidence gave me strength when mine was slipping away... I can't wait to return, reconnect with my followers, and continue the dream I almost lost."

Dr Surjeet Kumar, director,? Kidney Transplant Surgery, at Park Hospital said, "Every transplant is a battle we fight alongside our patients. Seeing Cutie recover and smile again reminds us why this work matters so deeply. Her strength and her father's courage inspire our entire team, with this we have crossed 50 successful kidney transplants at our hospital."

The surgical team is led by Dr Surjeet Kumar and supported by Dr Mohit Khirbat, chairman of nephrology, and Dr Vaseem Shaikh, senior consultant, Kidney Transplant Surgery.

Among those stories, Cutie's stands out as a powerful reminder of what organ donation makes possible: the return of dreams, the revival of the future, and the extraordinary bond between parents and their children.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
