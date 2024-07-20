Downpour Of Diseases In India

Kerala has had 202 fatalities in 2024 so far.

This monsoon, diseases like dengue, leptospirosis, malaria, and even viral fevers are wreaking havoc in many parts of the country.

In addition, there have been a few reported cases of West Nile and Avian Flu. In Gujarat, the Chandipura virus has already claimed about 15 lives in the past several days.

In addition to West Nile and Avian Flu occurrences, Kerala is dealing with an increase in dengue and leptospirosis cases.

Kerala has had around 202 fatalities in 2024 so far; in July alone, there were 202,122 episodes of fever, 2,250 cases of dengue, 1,850 cases of mumps and several other illnesses.

More than 10,000 cases of dengue, including eight fatal cases, have been reported so far this year from Karnataka.

Industry insiders report that there has also been a significant increase in influenza cases in Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

More than 1,000 swine flu cases have apparently been documented in Rajasthan thus far, while leptospirosis and brucellosis infections are also expected to peak in 2024.

According to medical professionals, Kerala has an edge due to its highly qualified medical professionals and well-equipped medical infrastructure, which allows for a quicker identification of communicable diseases.

Consider the year 2024 till July 18. During this time, the state recorded 1.4 million cases of fever, 10,252 cases of dengue, 31,874 cases of mumps, 15,664 cases of chickenpox, 3,418 cases of Hepatitis A, and over 400,000 cases of other communicable diseases, including cholera, typhoid, West Nile, and Nipah.

"The reason why Kerala has more cases of infectious diseases is that people are living in congested areas with a higher population density. There is little rural and urban divide," says Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, a health expert and co-chairman of the National Indian Medical Association's Covid task force.

"In addition, a lot of traveling happens in and out of the state, whether through inter-state migrants or non-resident Indians from abroad. Migrant labourers are more likely to be not follow health directives during fever, due to their living conditions too," explains Dr Jayadevan.

"These are the major catalysts of the spreading of these diseases in Kerala."

The fact that 2,250 cases, or 22 per cent of the total, of dengue were reported in the first eighteen days of July is even more concerning.

"Dengue can only spread from man to man through mosquitos. They breed anywhere there is clear non salty stagnant water. Many people in Kerala do not use government-supplied chlorinated water which is safe," notes Dr Jayadevan.

"They depend on independent sources of water, which can easily be contaminated with sewage - especially in rainy season ," adds Dr Jayadevan.

With 358 recent cases, the total number of dengue cases in Karnataka this year surpassed 10,000 on July 16.

According to data from market research firm Pharmarack, sales of antimalarial drugs increased by 7.37 per cent (in value terms) in June compared to May, a summer month.

Sales of painkillers and analgesics increased by 4.6 per cent in June compared to May, while sales of cough and cold remedies increased by 2.36 per cent.

Anti-infective medications, such as antibiotics and antivirals, increased by 5.07 per cent in June compared to May.

With the ongoing monsoon season-associated ailments, these medications should see an increase in sales in July as well.

Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) of Pharmarack, states: "It is a seasonal trend that is well witnessed in June and July."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com