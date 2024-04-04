Two teenagers injured in blast while making crude bomb in Kerala

Two teenagers suffered serious injuries when the country-made bomb they were allegedly making exploded here on Wednesday evening, police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Of the two injured teenagers, one lost both his palms, they said.

Besides the injured duo, there were two others also along with them and they are presently in police custody, an officer of Mannanthala police station said.

"The injured are hospitalised and undergoing surgery. The remaining two have very minor injuries and are in custody. The FIR is being prepared," the officer said.

The incident occurred between 4.30pm and 5 pm in a vacant land at Horizon Park near Mannanthala here.

"They were making a bomb and were going to test in the vacant area when the incident occurred," the officer said.

The officer also said that all four were between the ages of 17 and 18 years and involved in various criminal cases.

Investigation is on to find out why they were building the bomb, police said.