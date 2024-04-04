News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Two teenagers injured in blast while making crude bomb in Kerala

Two teenagers injured in blast while making crude bomb in Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 04, 2024 00:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two teenagers suffered serious injuries when the country-made bomb they were allegedly making exploded here on Wednesday evening, police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Of the two injured teenagers, one lost both his palms, they said.

 

Besides the injured duo, there were two others also along with them and they are presently in police custody, an officer of Mannanthala police station said.

"The injured are hospitalised and undergoing surgery. The remaining two have very minor injuries and are in custody. The FIR is being prepared," the officer said.

The incident occurred between 4.30pm and 5 pm in a vacant land at Horizon Park near Mannanthala here.

"They were making a bomb and were going to test in the vacant area when the incident occurred," the officer said.

The officer also said that all four were between the ages of 17 and 18 years and involved in various criminal cases.

Investigation is on to find out why they were building the bomb, police said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kerala man hurt while making country bombs, booked
Kerala man hurt while making country bombs, booked
Tension in Kerala after 'bomb attack' at CPI-M HQ
Tension in Kerala after 'bomb attack' at CPI-M HQ
NIA carries out searches in 40 places over blasts
NIA carries out searches in 40 places over blasts
Cong axes Nirupam over remarks against Uddhav Sena
Cong axes Nirupam over remarks against Uddhav Sena
PIX: Rampaging KKR crush Capitals by 106 runs
PIX: Rampaging KKR crush Capitals by 106 runs
9 Somalian pirates placed under Mumbai police custody
9 Somalian pirates placed under Mumbai police custody
AIFF closes investigation into alleged harassment case
AIFF closes investigation into alleged harassment case
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

UAPA invoked against suspect in Kerala blasts case

UAPA invoked against suspect in Kerala blasts case

2 women killed in blasts at Kerala Christian meet

2 women killed in blasts at Kerala Christian meet

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances