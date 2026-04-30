HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Eight Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Uttar Pradesh

Eight Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 20:04 IST

x

Tragedy struck Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, as separate road accidents claimed the lives of eight people, prompting police investigations.

Key Points

  • Eight people died in separate road accidents in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
  • A car returning from a wedding collided with a tanker, killing three women and the driver.
  • Four members of a family died when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Bolero on the wrong side of the road.
  • Police are investigating both accidents and searching for the Bolero driver who fled the scene.

Eight people were killed and one person was seriously injured in separate road accidents in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

Wedding Party Tragedy

In the first incident, a car returning after a bride's 'vidaai' (ceremonial send-off) collided with a speeding tanker near Rautapur village on the Shahjahanpur-Palia road under the Khutar police station area, killing three women and the driver, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurabh Dixit told PTI.

 

He said the family was returning after the 'vidaai' of a woman who got married on April 25. The victims were travelling in the car, along with their relatives, when the accident occurred in the afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Kalpana (25), Seshri (28), Veena (35) and Nirdesh (29), the driver. One person sustained serious injuries and has been hospitalised, Dixit said.

Family Killed In Separate Incident

In the second incident, four members of a family were killed when a speeding Bolero hit a motorcycle on a four-lane bypass road under the Powayan police station area.

According to police, the motorcycle was being driven on the wrong side when it collided with the SUV.

Those killed were identified as Arun (35), his wife Seema (32) and their children Diksha (10) and Naitik (3), the SP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The Bolero driver fled the spot after the accident and efforts are being made to arrest him, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Deadly Car-Bus Collision in Shahjahanpur Claims Three Lives
Deadly Car-Bus Collision in Shahjahanpur Claims Three Lives
Tragedy in Saharanpur: Eight-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit by Car
16 dead, 12 injured in rain-related incidents across UP
16 dead, 12 injured in rain-related incidents across UP
Child among 8 charred to death as SUV catches fire after hitting truck
Child among 8 charred to death as SUV catches fire after hitting truck
11 killed in UP multi-vehicle crash; brake failure suspected
11 killed in UP multi-vehicle crash; brake failure suspected

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 2

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

webstory image 3

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

VIDEOS

Zaheer Iqbal keeps it casual, wins hearts while posing with fans in Mumbai1:12

Zaheer Iqbal keeps it casual, wins hearts while posing...

Watch: Neetu Kapoor Defies Age with Timeless Grace1:03

Watch: Neetu Kapoor Defies Age with Timeless Grace

Scenic Glimpses from Rashtrapati Niwas as Prez Murmu Enjoys Shimla Summer1:09

Scenic Glimpses from Rashtrapati Niwas as Prez Murmu...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO