Eight Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Uttar Pradesh

Tragedy struck Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, as separate road accidents claimed the lives of eight people, prompting police investigations.

Key Points Eight people died in separate road accidents in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

A car returning from a wedding collided with a tanker, killing three women and the driver.

Four members of a family died when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Bolero on the wrong side of the road.

Police are investigating both accidents and searching for the Bolero driver who fled the scene.

Eight people were killed and one person was seriously injured in separate road accidents in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

Wedding Party Tragedy

In the first incident, a car returning after a bride's 'vidaai' (ceremonial send-off) collided with a speeding tanker near Rautapur village on the Shahjahanpur-Palia road under the Khutar police station area, killing three women and the driver, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurabh Dixit told PTI.

He said the family was returning after the 'vidaai' of a woman who got married on April 25. The victims were travelling in the car, along with their relatives, when the accident occurred in the afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Kalpana (25), Seshri (28), Veena (35) and Nirdesh (29), the driver. One person sustained serious injuries and has been hospitalised, Dixit said.

Family Killed In Separate Incident

In the second incident, four members of a family were killed when a speeding Bolero hit a motorcycle on a four-lane bypass road under the Powayan police station area.

According to police, the motorcycle was being driven on the wrong side when it collided with the SUV.

Those killed were identified as Arun (35), his wife Seema (32) and their children Diksha (10) and Naitik (3), the SP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The Bolero driver fled the spot after the accident and efforts are being made to arrest him, police said.