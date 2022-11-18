News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Farooq Abdullah to step down as NC president

Farooq Abdullah to step down as NC president

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 18, 2022 11:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Veteran politician and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah Friday announced stepping down from the post of National Conference president, saying it is time to hand over the mantle to the new generation.

IMAGE: Farooq Abdullah. Photograph: PTI Photo

"I will not be contesting for the post of president any longer. The elections for the post will be held on December 5. It is time for the new generation to take over the responsibilities," Abdullah told PTI.

 

"Anyone from the party can contest for the post. It is a democratic exercise," Abdullah, who is a Lok Sabha MP, said.

There is widespread speculation that 85-year-old Abdullah will assume the role of party patron and his son Omar Abdullah, currently the party's vice-president, is likely to succeed him as the new chief.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The damage caused by Farooq Abdullah
The damage caused by Farooq Abdullah
SEE: Farooq Abdullah shakes a leg with Capt Amarinder
SEE: Farooq Abdullah shakes a leg with Capt Amarinder
Not anyone's puppets: Farooq Abdullah's retort to Pak
Not anyone's puppets: Farooq Abdullah's retort to Pak
Pakistan rakes Kashmir at UNGA, India hits back
Pakistan rakes Kashmir at UNGA, India hits back
Musk, The Blue Tick, Twitter's Future
Musk, The Blue Tick, Twitter's Future
Is India's Government Too Bloated?
Is India's Government Too Bloated?
'Markets are conflicted on which way to move'
'Markets are conflicted on which way to move'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

ED summons Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case

ED summons Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case

Won't die until rights of my people restored: Abdullah

Won't die until rights of my people restored: Abdullah

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances