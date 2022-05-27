News
ED summons Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case

Source: PTI
May 27, 2022 12:59 IST
National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case in Delhi on May 31, official sources said on Friday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The questioning is reported to be in connection with a case of alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association that is being probed by the federal agency.

 

The summon has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for appearance at its headquarters here on May 31.

The ED had in 2020 attached assets worth Rs 11.86 crore of Abdullah in this case.

The 84-year-old NC patron has been questioned by the ED a number of times in the case.

The ED had alleged that Abdullah "misused" his position as the president of the JKCA in the past and made appointments in the sports body so that the BCCI sponsored funds could be laundered.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
No follow-up results after PM meet: Farooq Abdullah
Not anyone's puppets: Farooq Abdullah's retort to Pak
'If Kashmiri Pandits have to come back...'
A Simple Recipe By Kubbra Sait's Mumma
Govt to repurpose CoWIN to include all vaccination
Import of paper under compulsory registration soon
Quiz: Are You In A Happy Relationship?
The War Against Coronavirus

