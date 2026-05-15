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Home  » News » Beed Farmer's Suicide Blamed On Quota Delay, Financial Stress

Beed Farmer's Suicide Blamed On Quota Delay, Financial Stress

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 21:47 IST

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A farmer in Beed, Maharashtra, tragically committed suicide, allegedly driven by delays in obtaining a crucial Kunbi caste certificate needed for quota benefits and compounded by severe financial strain.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A farmer in Beed district allegedly committed suicide due to delays in receiving his Kunbi caste certificate.
  • The farmer was reportedly facing significant financial difficulties and legal issues related to Maratha quota agitations.
  • Family members cited mounting debt, frequent court appearances, and frustration over the certificate delay as contributing factors.
  • Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange visited the family to express condolences.

A farmer allegedly committed suicide in Beed district reportedly due to delay in getting Kunbi caste certificate for quota purposes as well as financial stress, a police official said.

Ashok Mahadev Disale (24) hanged himself from a tree in Vaitagwadi on Thursday night, he added.

 

Reasons Behind Farmer's Extreme Step

"As per preliminary information, Disale was under severe mental stress due to economic difficulties and pending legal matters. He was facing delays in obtaining Kunbi caste certificate. He was also facing cases for incidents connected to the Maratha quota agitation," the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered and further probe is underway, the Neknoor police station official said.

Family Cites Financial Pressure

His kin cited mounting financial pressure, frequent court visits and disappointment over the certificate issue as likely causes for Disale taking the extreme step.

Activist Offers Condolences

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange visited the Disale household to offer condolences.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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