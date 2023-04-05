News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jilted ex-lover planted bomb in home theatre to kill couple

Jilted ex-lover planted bomb in home theatre to kill couple

Source: PTI
April 05, 2023 11:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Chhattisgarh police have solved the case of a home theatre music system explosion in Kabirdham district and arrested the former lover of a newly married woman for allegedly planting a bomb in the electronic device with an intention to kill the couple, an official said on Wednesday.

Image used for representational purpose.
Photograph: Reuters

The woman's husband Hemendra Merawi (30) and his brother Rajkumar (32) were killed following the explosion in the music system, gifted by accused Sarju Markam (33), a married man from Chhapla village in Balaghat district of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, they said.

Markam was arrested from Balaghat on Tuesday after his involvement in the crime surfaced during the investigation, Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh told PTI.

"The accused told the police that he had planted the explosive in the home theatre and gifted it to the newly married couple in a bid to kill them," he said.

Merawi, a resident of Chamari village under Rengakhar police station limits, got married to a 29-year-old woman from nearby Anjana village on March 31 and the wedding reception was held in his house on April 1, he said.

 

On Monday, when Merawi was trying to switch on the home theatre received as the wedding gift, it exploded. Merawi died on the spot and five others including his elder brother suffered injuries, the official said.

His brother later succumbed during treatment at the district hospital, he added.

The forensic team spotted traces of gunpowder during investigation of the spot following which family members of the bride and groom were questioned, he said.

The questioning and call details revealed that Merawi's wife was in constant touch with Markam. The duo had an affair and Markam was unhappy since the woman stopped talking to him after her marriage got fixed with Merawi, the official said.

Merawi's call details also revealed that he spoke to Markam on March 30, the day when the former's wedding rituals began, he said.

Based on the investigation, the police reached a shop in Mandai area of Balaghat from where the music system, which had a popular brand name printed on it, was purchased and questioned the shop owner who confirmed that Markam had bought it, he said.

The police subsequently zeroed in on Markam, who worked as an auto mechanic in Birsa (Balaghat), and arrested him, the official said.

Markam told the police that he "committed the crime and revealed that he used ammonium nitrate, petrol and gunpowder retrieved from firecrackers, weighing about 2 kg, to make the bomb and fitted it inside the home theatre."

He used the device power supply as a mechanism to trigger the blast, the police official said.

Markam came on a motorcycle to Chamari on April 1, the reception day, and placed the wrapped music system along with other gifts and went away, he said.

Singh said Markam had worked in a stone crusher plant in 2015-16 in Indore and learnt from there how to make bombs using ammonium nitrate.

The accused had collected ammonium nitrate from the same crusher plant and kept it with him, the official said.

After the woman refused to break up her marriage and stopped talking to Markam, he hatched a conspiracy to kill the couple, he added.

So far, the role of any other person has not been surfaced in the offence, the SP said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The accused has been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Explosives Substances Act, he added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Pak's Deadly Drone Delivered Package
Pak's Deadly Drone Delivered Package
'Mumbai is sitting on a firebomb'
'Mumbai is sitting on a firebomb'
When A Fire Takes Away All You Had
When A Fire Takes Away All You Had
Sharvari Gets Caught!
Sharvari Gets Caught!
Lessons For Banks To Learn From SVB Collapse
Lessons For Banks To Learn From SVB Collapse
SC quashes Centre's ban on MediaOne news channel
SC quashes Centre's ban on MediaOne news channel
Hail The Champion! Bhagwani Devi, 95!
Hail The Champion! Bhagwani Devi, 95!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

2 dead as home theatre explodes in Chhattisgarh

2 dead as home theatre explodes in Chhattisgarh

6 die in fire at Delhi home caused by mosquito coil

6 die in fire at Delhi home caused by mosquito coil

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances