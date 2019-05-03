How states battled biggest cyclone in 20 years

May 03, 2019 10:14 IST

Even as cyclone Fani made landfall on Friday morning near Puri in Odisha, various states took measures on a war footing to mitigate the suffering caused to the common man. Here's a photo essay on how states tackled the most powerful cyclone to hit India in 20 years.

Andhra Pradesh: Relief operation being undertaken by the National Disaster Response Force in Kotturu Mandal of Srikakulam which received heavy rains and experienced strong winds. (Pic source: NDRF).

Odisha: NDRF personnel at Paradip beach ask locals to vacate the area as strong winds and rain hit the region.

Odisha: People take refuge in a shelter in Paradip, Jagatsinghpur. Over one million people were evacuated from vulnerable districts in the last 24 hrs and about 5000 kitchens are operating to serve people in shelters.

Andhra Pradesh: Srikakulam experienced heavy rains and strong winds ahead of cyclone Fani's landfall.

According to the district magistrate, Ganjam (Odisha), 301,460 people were evacuated while 541 pregnant women were shifted to hospital safely.

Jagatsinghpur district's Paradip beach, which is on high alert, is abandoned on Friday morning.

Photographs: Courtesy, ANI.