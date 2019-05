Last updated on: May 03, 2019 10:20 IST

Cyclone Fani made a landfall near Odisha’s Puri on Friday as the government evacuated more than a million people from districts likely to be affected by India’s most severe cyclonic storm since the super cyclone of 1999 that claimed close to 10,000 lives.

The weather department said cyclone Fani made landfall near Puri with wind speed touching 175 kmph.

See in a video below how the extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' made a landfall in Puri.