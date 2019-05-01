Cyclone Fani nears Odisha, poll code lifted in 11 districts

May 01, 2019 13:19 IST

The IMD has issued a 'yellow' warning for the state and suggested total suspension of fishing activities, extensive evacuation of coastal areas and diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic.

IMAGE: Fishermen try to control their boat amidst rough sea waters at Puri beach. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Election Commission has lifted the model code of conduct from 11 coastal districts of Odisha, which are likely to be hit by Cyclone Fani, an official said.

The state is bracing for a severe cyclonic storm that is expected to cross its coast near Satapada in Puri district on May 3 afternoon with wind speed of 175-185 kmph.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik had Tuesday urged the poll panel to withdraw the code of conduct from the coastal areas to facilitate speedy rescue and rehabilitation activities.

"The Election Commission has approved the proposal to lift the model code of conduct in 11 districts of Odisha to facilitate relief and rescue operations," Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar said on Wednesday.

The move will also expedite the work being undertaken to combat the cyclone in the coastal region, spread across Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack and Jajpur areas, he said.

IMAGE: Odisha Fire Service and Disaster Response personnel prepare for emergencies in view of Cyclone Fani. Photograph: PTI Photo

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a 'yellow' warning for the state and suggested total suspension of fishing activities, extensive evacuation of coastal areas and diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic.

It also asked the people in areas likely to be affected by the storm to remain indoors.

The MCC, which comes into force immediately after the announcement of the poll schedule, refers to a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission to ensure free and fair voting.

Simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were held in Odisha in four phases between April 11 and 29.