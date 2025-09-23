HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'False Hindu god': US leader's remark on Hanuman statue sparks row

'False Hindu god': US leader's remark on Hanuman statue sparks row

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 23, 2025 12:46 IST

x

A Texas Republican leader has come under fire over his remarks on a 90-foot statue of Lord Hanuman in the United States city.

IMAGE: Republican leader Alexander Duncan's remark on the statue of Lord Hanuman quickly drew criticism online.

Calling the United States a Christian nation, Texas Republican Alexander Duncan objected to the construction of the statue of the Hindu deity.

"Why are we allowing a false statue of a false Hindu God to be here in Texas? We are a CHRISTIAN nation," Alexander Duncan wrote on X, along with the video of the statue located at Shri Ashtalakshmi Temple in the town of Sugar Land, Texas.

In another post, the leader of President Donald Trump's party, who is running for election to the Senate to represent Texas, quoted the Bible and said, "You must not have any other god but me. You must not make for yourself an idol of any kind or an image of anything in the heavens or on the earth or in the sea." Exodus 20:3-4."

"They traded the truth about God for a lie. So they worshiped and served the things God created instead of the Creator himself, who is worthy of eternal praise! Amen.' Romans 1:25." he added.

 

Duncan's comments quickly drew criticism online, with the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) slamming them as “anti-Hindu and inflammatory".

The group also filed a formal complaint with the Texas Republican Party, urging action against him.

"Hello @TexasGOP, will you be disciplining your senate candidate from your party who openly contravenes your own guidelines against discrimination-displaying some pretty sordid anti-Hindu hate-not to mention disrespect for the 1st Amendment's Establishment Clause?" the Hindu American Foundation posted.

Reacting to Duncan’s X post, several netizens reminded him that the Constitution of the US gives them the freedom to practice any religion.

Unveiled in 2024, the 'Statue of Union' is one of the tallest Hindu monuments in the United States. It was envisioned by Sri Chinnajeeyar Swamiji and is the third-tallest statue in the United States.

AGENCIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Hindu temple vandalised in US with anti-India graffiti
Hindu temple vandalised in US with anti-India graffiti
'20-30 bullets' fired at ISKCON temple in US, India condemns
'20-30 bullets' fired at ISKCON temple in US, India condemns
'Hindus go back': Another BAPS temple vandalised in US
'Hindus go back': Another BAPS temple vandalised in US
Another temple defaced in US; 4th incident this year
Another temple defaced in US; 4th incident this year
BAPS temple in US vandalised; India reacts sharply
BAPS temple in US vandalised; India reacts sharply

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Pav Bhaji: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Brijendra Kala's 10 Favourite Co-Stars

webstory image 3

10 Makeup Essentials For Teens

VIDEOS

Nana Patekar gives aid to 117 families hit by Pak shelling in Rajouri4:33

Nana Patekar gives aid to 117 families hit by Pak...

Amit Shah participates in Bhoomi Pujan ceremony at ISKCON Temple1:19

Amit Shah participates in Bhoomi Pujan ceremony at ISKCON...

Jaishankar meets Marco Rubio on sidelines of UNGA3:15

Jaishankar meets Marco Rubio on sidelines of UNGA

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV