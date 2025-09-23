'False Hindu god': US leader's remark on Hanuman statue sparks row

A Texas Republican leader has come under fire over his remarks on a 90-foot statue of Lord Hanuman in the United States city.

IMAGE: Republican leader Alexander Duncan's remark on the statue of Lord Hanuman quickly drew criticism online.

Calling the United States a Christian nation, Texas Republican Alexander Duncan objected to the construction of the statue of the Hindu deity.

"Why are we allowing a false statue of a false Hindu God to be here in Texas? We are a CHRISTIAN nation," Alexander Duncan wrote on X, along with the video of the statue located at Shri Ashtalakshmi Temple in the town of Sugar Land, Texas.

In another post, the leader of President Donald Trump's party, who is running for election to the Senate to represent Texas, quoted the Bible and said, "You must not have any other god but me. You must not make for yourself an idol of any kind or an image of anything in the heavens or on the earth or in the sea." Exodus 20:3-4."

"They traded the truth about God for a lie. So they worshiped and served the things God created instead of the Creator himself, who is worthy of eternal praise! Amen.' Romans 1:25." he added.

Duncan's comments quickly drew criticism online, with the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) slamming them as “anti-Hindu and inflammatory".

The group also filed a formal complaint with the Texas Republican Party, urging action against him.

"Hello @TexasGOP, will you be disciplining your senate candidate from your party who openly contravenes your own guidelines against discrimination-displaying some pretty sordid anti-Hindu hate-not to mention disrespect for the 1st Amendment's Establishment Clause?" the Hindu American Foundation posted.

Reacting to Duncan’s X post, several netizens reminded him that the Constitution of the US gives them the freedom to practice any religion.

Unveiled in 2024, the 'Statue of Union' is one of the tallest Hindu monuments in the United States. It was envisioned by Sri Chinnajeeyar Swamiji and is the third-tallest statue in the United States.