Home  » News » Hindu temple vandalised in California

Hindu temple vandalised in California

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: March 09, 2025 10:00 IST

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu temple in California was desecrated by some unknown person in another such incident in the United States, the organisation has said.

IMAGE: Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills. Photograph: Kind courtesy @bapslosangeles/X

The BAPS on Saturday said that Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills faced desecration.

'In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root,' the BAPS Public Affairs posted on X.

 

'Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail,' it said, without providing details of the incident.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), an advocacy group dedicated to improving the understanding of Hinduism in North America, drew attention to past such cases and demanded a thorough investigation.

'Another Hindu Temple vandalised - this time the iconic BAPS temple in Chino Hills, CA. It's just another day in a world where media and academics will insist there is no anti-Hindu hate and that #Hinduphobia is just a construct of our imagination,' it said on X.

'Not surprising this happens as the day for a so-called 'Khalistan referendum' in LA draws close,' it said.

CoHNA gave a list of 10 temples that have been vandalised or burglarised in the last few years.

In September, the BAPS Hindu temple in California's Sacramento was desecrated with expletive-laden graffiti, saying 'Hindus go back!'

Nearly 10 days before the Sacramento incident, another BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York, was defaced with hateful messages.

The Consulate General of India in New York had strongly condemned the incident.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
