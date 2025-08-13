HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Another temple defaced in US; 4th incident this year

August 13, 2025 15:20 IST

The signboard of a Hindu temple was defaced in the United States city of Indiana, an incident described by the Indian consulate as "reprehensible".

IMAGE: BAPS Hindu temple in Greenwood, Indiana, has been vandalised with anti-India graffiti. Photograph: X

The "hateful act" took place at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood city, the temple's official public affairs account said in an X post on Tuesday.

This was the fourth time in less than a year that a BAPS temple has been targeted, it said.

 

The Indian Consulate in Chicago took strong note of the act and called it "reprehensible".

"Desecration of main signboard of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana is reprehensible," it said in an X post, adding that it has raised the matter with the law enforcement authorities for "prompt action".

It added that the consul general also addressed a gathering of devotees and local leadership including the Mayor of Greenwood, "calling for unity & solidarity, and vigilance against miscreants there."

The temple administration in its post also said that the act has "strengthened our community's resolve, and we remain united in our stand against anti-religious behavior."

In March, the BAPS Hindu temple in California was desecrated by some unknown person in another such incident in the US.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
