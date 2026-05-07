Fake Currency Bundles With Genuine Notes Seized In Indore

Indore police have seized a large quantity of fake Rs 500 currency bundles, raising concerns about potential fraud and prompting an investigation into the source and intended use of the counterfeit money.

Key Points Indore police discovered 566 bundles of notes resembling Rs 500 currency in abandoned bags.

Only 84 of the notes were genuine, amounting to Rs 42,000.

Most bundles contained plain paper with Rs 500 notes placed only on the top and bottom.

Some bundles consisted entirely of plain paper with edges painted to look like Rs 500 notes.

Police suspect the fake currency was intended for fraudulent activities and are investigating the matter.

As many as 566 bundles of notes resembling Rs 500 currency were recovered from three suspicious bags found abandoned in Indore district on Thursday and upon examination, only 84 of these notes were found to be genuine, police said.

Fake Currency Operation Uncovered

An official release stated that a man in the Sanwer police station area reported that three suspicious bags were lying near his farm on the Indore-Ujjain highway.

According to the release, police arrived at the scene and opened the bags to find a total of 566 bundles resembling Rs 500 notes. Most of these bundles had Rs 500 notes at the top and bottom, while plain paper was placed in the middle.

Investigation Underway

As many as 133 bundles contained only plain paper, but their edges were painted to resemble Rs 500 notes, it said.

The release stated that during investigation, a total of 84 genuine notes (Rs 42,000) were found among the bundles.

The Sanwer police are investigating the matter and suspect these bundles were prepared for use in committing frauds.