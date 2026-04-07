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Home  » News » Shahjahanpur Disability Certificate Scam: 12 Employees Booked

Shahjahanpur Disability Certificate Scam: 12 Employees Booked

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 07, 2026 18:58 IST

An investigation in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has uncovered a disability certificate fraud, with police booking 12 employees for allegedly issuing fake certificates without proper medical examinations, alongside a separate medical reimbursement scam.

Key Points

  • Police in Shahjahanpur, UP, are investigating 12 employees for allegedly issuing fraudulent disability certificates.
  • The investigation revealed that 14 individuals received disability certificates and identity cards without proper medical assessment.
  • An FIR has been filed against the employees under charges of cheating and the Prevention of Corruption Act.
  • A separate case involves 12 retired health employees accused of siphoning off funds through fraudulent medical reimbursement claims.
  • Police have launched investigations into both the disability certificate fraud and the medical reimbursement scam in Shahjahanpur.

Police have registered a case against 12 employees for allegedly issuing fake disability certificates to 14 beneficiaries without proper medical examination in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, an official said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar said the action followed a complaint by a local resident, after which an inquiry revealed that disability certificates were fraudulently issued and uploaded on the official portal without the beneficiaries undergoing any medical assessment or appearing before the disability board.

 

"The investigation found that 14 individuals, who were neither disabled nor examined, were issued disability certificates and subsequently obtained identity cards from the portal to avail government benefits meant for persons with disabilities," Kumar said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Administrative Officer Ram Kishore of the Chief Medical Officer's office, an FIR has been registered against 12 employees, including officials from the disability department, under charges of cheating and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

Separate Medical Reimbursement Fraud

In a separate case, Kumar said another FIR has been lodged at Kotwali police station against 12 retired health department employees for allegedly siphoning off around Rs 30 lakh through fraudulent medical reimbursement claims using fake hospital bills.

Police have initiated investigations in both cases, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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