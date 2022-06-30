News
Rediff.com  » News » What's next? Fadnavis, Shinde will decide, says BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 30, 2022 09:13 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will now decide the next course of action, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday night.

IMAGE: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis with Maharashtra party chief Chandrakant Patil and others at Taj Hotel in Mumbai on Wednesday.. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned earlier in the evening, a day before a scheduled floor test in the state assembly.

The state BJP unit has asked all its MLAs to gather in Mumbai.

 

To a question about the BJP's next move, as it is the single largest party in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, Patil said, "The next steps will be decided by Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde."

He also said BJP workers 'should observe restraint in victory'.

Fadnavis told reporters that 'I will tell the party's stand tomorrow for sure'.

There will be another round of meeting at the official residence of Fadnavis later tonight, sources said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
