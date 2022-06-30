News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Celebrations erupt in BJP camp as Uddhav quits

Celebrations erupt in BJP camp as Uddhav quits

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 30, 2022 00:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Several Bharatiya Janata Party legislators and senior leaders gathered at the residence of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai and congratulated each other over the collapse of the Maha Vikas Agahdi government following the resignation of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

IMAGE: Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis being fed sweets by Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil during a party meeting at Taj President Hotel in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

Many of them said that Fadnavis will soon helm the state.

Former minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "the truth prevailed, finally".

 

"Fadnavis always used to say that he will return to the House. Now, it's time. He will come back as the chief minister of Maharashtra," BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil fed sweets to Fadnavis.

Senior BJP leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan were also present.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Karma': BJP leaders take swipe as Uddhav resigns
'Karma': BJP leaders take swipe as Uddhav resigns
Uddhav quits as Maharashtra CM ahead of trust vote
Uddhav quits as Maharashtra CM ahead of trust vote
Uddhav Vs Shah-Modi Via Shinde
Uddhav Vs Shah-Modi Via Shinde
Rohit out of 5th Test? Dravid says 'not yet ruled out'
Rohit out of 5th Test? Dravid says 'not yet ruled out'
Udaipur tailor's body had 26 injury marks: Sources
Udaipur tailor's body had 26 injury marks: Sources
Uddhav Thackeray: Shy politician who tried bold gamble
Uddhav Thackeray: Shy politician who tried bold gamble
'Karma': BJP leaders take swipe as Uddhav resigns
'Karma': BJP leaders take swipe as Uddhav resigns
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Let rebels get joy of pulling down Balasaheb's son'

'Let rebels get joy of pulling down Balasaheb's son'

Uddhav Thackeray: Shy politician who tried bold gamble

Uddhav Thackeray: Shy politician who tried bold gamble

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances