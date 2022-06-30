Celebrations erupt in BJP camp as Uddhav quits

Several Bharatiya Janata Party legislators and senior leaders gathered at the residence of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai and congratulated each other over the collapse of the Maha Vikas Agahdi government following the resignation of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

IMAGE: Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis being fed sweets by Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil during a party meeting at Taj President Hotel in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

Many of them said that Fadnavis will soon helm the state.

Former minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "the truth prevailed, finally".

"Fadnavis always used to say that he will return to the House. Now, it's time. He will come back as the chief minister of Maharashtra," BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil fed sweets to Fadnavis.

Senior BJP leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan were also present.