'Let rebels get joy of pulling down Balasaheb's son from CM post'

Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday resigned as the chief minister of Maharashtra soon after the Supreme Court cleared the deck for a trust vote in the assembly on Thursday.

Here are some of quotes from Uddhav Thackeray's resignation speech.

- In a democracy, heads are counted to show numbers. I am not interested in that. I don't want to play these games. Tomorrow, they will say that they have brought down Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray's son

- Let the rebels who grew politically because of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray get joy and satisfaction of pulling down his son from the post of chief minister

- I am satisfied that we have officially renamed Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv - the cities named by Balasaheb Thackeray… While taking a decision on renaming Aurangabad, the NCP and the Congress did not oppose it. From the Sena, only Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray were present when the proposal was passed… Others we all know where they are

- I don't want to get into the numbers' game. It would be shameful for me to see if even one of my own party colleagues stands against me,

- Congress leader Ashok Chavan told me that if the rebels want, Congress would get out of the government and extend outside support. Those who were expected to ditch me, stood by me while my own left me

- I thank Shiv Sainiks for standing by me. Those who grew politically because of Shiv Sena were disgruntled, while those who did not get anything were loyal

- I came to power unexpectedly, and I'm exiting in a similar fashion

- Sena is one family, will not let it be pulled apart. I am not going anywhere. I will once again sit in the Sena Bhavan. I will gather all our supporters, we will recoup.