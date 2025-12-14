HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fadnavis, Shinde visit RSS HQ; Ajit Pawar skips again

Fadnavis, Shinde visit RSS HQ; Ajit Pawar skips again

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read
December 14, 2025 11:31 IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Eknath Shinde and other legislators of the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena visited the memorial of RSS founder K B Hedgewar in Nagpur on Sunday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visits the memorial of RSS founder K B Hedgewar in Nagpur. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra/X

However, NCP legislators, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who are also part of the ruling Mahayuti coalition in the state, skipped the visit.

 

Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy CM Shinde paid tributes at the memorial of Hedgewar and the second Sanghchalak, M S Golwalkar, at the Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh.

State legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, council chairperson Ram Shinde and several other legislators of the BJP and Shiv Sena also visited the memorial.

Last year also, BJP and Shiv Sena legislators, including Fadnavis and Shinde, visited the Smruti Mandir, but Ajit Pawar had skipped the visit.

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway in Nagpur.

Meanwhile, the NCP stressed that it joined the Mahayuti alliance for the state's development.

NCP spokesperson Paranjape said it is not the first time that Ajit Pawar skipped a visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder's memorial.

"We stick to our principles and our focus is development of the state," he asserted.

Sachin Sawant, spokesperson of the Opposition Congress, claimed the NCP has been hearing the "ideology" of RSS in cabinet meetings and unless Pawar's party agrees with it, they wouldn't be in power.

In a post on X, Sawant criticised the RSS, alleging that it promotes ideologies that undermine democracy and the Constitution.

Referring to Shinde and Shiv Sena legislators visiting Hedgewar's memorial, he charged that their focus is on "how to gain power through money distribution and destroy constitutional democracy."

Despite being in existence for over 100 years, the RSS has failed to clearly define what Hindutva stands for, the Congress leader claimed.

"At least now, they should clarify what Hindutva really means," he said.

Sawant also alleged that RSS deliberations are less about intellectual debate and more about spreading divisive narratives in society.

