Fadnavis downplays Ajit Pawar's fund remarks; denies rift with Shinde

Fadnavis downplays Ajit Pawar's fund remarks; denies rift with Shinde

November 23, 2025 23:08 IST

Days after Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's remarks linking development funds to voter support, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday dismissed the suggestion of discrimination as unintended rhetoric and asserted the government aims to develop all regions.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inspects the 'Agrovision Agricultural Exhibition', in Nagpur, November 23, 2025. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo

Fadnavis also dismissed reports of distrust with deputy CM and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde and called the speculation baseless, saying the two leaders continue to meet and interact regularly and that media claims of a rift are misleading.

The CM was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Nagpur.

 

During campaigning on Friday for elections to the Malegaon Nagar Panchayat in Baramati tehsil of Pune district, NCP Ajit Pawar told voters that he will ensure there is no shortage of funds for the town if they elect the candidates of his party, but if they reject them, he will also "reject".

"I will ensure there is no shortage of funds if you elect all 18 NCP candidates. If you elect all 18 candidates, I am committed to give whatever I have promised. But if you reject, I will also reject. You have votes, I have funds," said Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio in the Bharatiya Janata Party-Nationalist Congress Party-Shiv Sena Mahayuti government.

Asked about the remarks, Fadnavis asserted that the government is committed to the development of every region in Maharashtra.

"Many times, a lot of things are said in a speech (during election), but it does not mean the same. Even if our ally or someone had said that, it was not their intention and they would never do such discrimination. And certainly, the people will elect Mahayuti in the coming elections, though we may fight separately in some places," he said.

Fadnavis also rejected reports of distrust with deputy CM Eknath Shinde, calling the claims unfounded.

"This is a bazaar of mad people, and some media have also got mad in this bazaar. We, Shinde Saheb and I, met the day before yesterday as well at the Hutatma Smarak programme. We spoke to each other as well. Similarly, yesterday we also met at a programme and spoke with each other," he said.

"There is no reason why we should not talk. There is no such situation that the media is showing, and those people who are showing this will fall on their face," the BJP leader said.

On Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani's claims of discrimination against Muslims in India amid the Delhi blast probe, Fadnavis said, "Former President of India late APJ Abdul Kalam is the real icon of Muslims to whom we also bow with respect. He always held his head high, make him the icon, why make others the icon."

Asked about Congress leader Rashid Alvi targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Delhi blast and the 'white-collar' terror module, Fadnavis said it is true that the educated youth should use their knowledge for good work, but the forces that are radicalising them, will they (a reference to Congress leaders) speak against them?

"Will they oppose the forces that are sowing anti-India seeds in their (youth) minds?" he asked.

Hence, action should be taken against those who indulge in anti-India activities, irrespective of their caste, religion and race, the CM added.

This 'white-collar' module was busted on November 10 after an intense investigation by Srinagar police and led to the arrest of eight persons, including three doctors. But one, Dr Umar-un-Nabi, had managed to give a slip and was driving the explosive-laden car that blasted outside Red Fort in Delhi, killing 15 persons on November 10.

