Shiv Sena ministers skip cabinet meeting over BJP's poaching

Shiv Sena ministers skip cabinet meeting over BJP's poaching

November 18, 2025 16:10 IST

In a significant development ahead of civic elections in Maharashtra, most of the Shiv Sena ministers in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti government on Tuesday stayed away from the weekly cabinet meeting.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, centre, and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, right, with state Minister Girish Mahajan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Only deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, was present at the cabinet meeting in Mantralaya (state secretariat), sources claimed.

The Sena wanted to send a message to the ally BJP that it did not approve of the latter weaning away Sena workers and leaders, sources said.

 

"The recent defections from Shiv Sena to the BJP in Kalyan-Dombivli seem to be the trigger point," sources pointed out.

Sena ministers later met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his chamber and expressed their ire over the development in Dombivli, but Fadnavis pointed out that it was the Sena which first admitted BJP members in its fold in neighbouring Ulhasnagar, sources added.

The chief minister reportedly told the Sena leaders that when their party weans away members of other allies, they should not complain when the BJP does the same.

Henceforth, the alliance partners should not induct each other's workers, the CM reportedly told the Sena leaders.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

