Fadnavis reacts to Kunal Kamra's 'gaddar' joke on Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has insulted Deputy CM Eknath Shinde with his remarks and should apologise for it.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaks with media at the state legislature complex in Mumbai. Photograph: @Dev_Fadnavis/X

Talking to reporters in the state legislature complex, Fadnavis said Kamra's action was condemnable.

During his performance at the Habitat Studio at the Unicontinental hotel in Mumbai's Khar area, Kamra had referred to Shinde as a "traitor" and went on to sing a parody on him.

Kamra used a modified version of a Hindi song from the movie Dil Toh Pagal Hai to describe the 2022 rebellion of Shinde against his then boss Uddhav Thackeray.

Fadnavis said, "The 2024 assembly polls results have shown who is a gaddar (traitor) and who is a khuddar (self-respecting). People have put a stamp of approval on Shinde being the true inheritor of (Shiv Sena founder) Bal Thackeray's legacy."

He said the people have defeated those who betrayed Bal Thackeray's ideology.

"People have the freedom of satire and comedy. But insulting (a person) deliberately is not allowed. Kamra showed the red book of the Constitution which is carried by Rahul Gandhi. Both have not read the Constitution. He cannot justify his action by showing the book," the CM said.

"The Constitution says when you attack others' freedom, your own freedom is restricted," Fadnavis said.

Kamra cannot justify his actions and escape action by showing Rahul Gandhi's Constitution (red book), he said.

On Sunday night, several Shiv Sena workers went to the studio and allegedly vandalised it and the hotel, according to police.

The Mumbai police on Monday registered an FIR against Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde, officials earlier said.

The police also arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the venue at the Mumbai hotel where Kamra made the controversial "traitor" jibe against Shinde, an official said.