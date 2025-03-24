HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Will make sure you can't...: Sena warns Kunal Kamra over Shinde joke

Will make sure you can't...: Sena warns Kunal Kamra over Shinde joke

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 24, 2025 09:55 IST

x

Shiv Sena leaders on Sunday took umbrage at stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra targeting their party head and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

IMAGE: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. Photograph: Courtesy Kunal Kamra on X

Shiv Sena workers vandalised Hotel Unicontinental in Mumbai's Khar area where Kamra's show with 'gaddar' (traitor) jibe at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was filmed and sought an FIR against him, police said.

Thane Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske said, "Kamra is a contract comedian. But he should not have stepped on the tail of a snake (apparently referring to Shinde). Once the fangs are out, there will be dire consequences."

Kunal Kamra has accepted money from Uddhav Thackeray and is targeting Eknath Shinde, Mhaske alleged.

"We will make sure you cannot move freely throughout the country. We are Shiv Sainiks of the late Balasaheb Thackeray. If we start following you, you will have to leave the country," the Thane Lok Sabha MP added.

"His party is left with nobody so it is hiring such people. Kamra will now realize the consequences of criticising Shinde," Mhaske said attacking Thackeray.

 

Mhaske also slammed Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut for circulating the video on X.

In a post on X, Raut said, "Kunal Kamra is a well-known writer and stand-up comedian. Kunal composed a parody song on Maharashtra's political scenario, which irked the Shinde gang and then ransacked the studio. Devendraji, you are a weak home minister."

Raut tagged the personal X handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel said he would show "Kamra his level" and asked him to apologise.

"I am going to file an FIR against Kamra at MIDC police station," Patel said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kunal Kamra jokes on Shinde, Sena workers vandalise venue
Kunal Kamra jokes on Shinde, Sena workers vandalise venue
The perils of being a comedian in the Republic of India
The perils of being a comedian in the Republic of India
Getting banned for free speech not shocking: Kamra
Getting banned for free speech not shocking: Kamra
Kunal Kamra seeks Rs 25L from IndiGo over flying ban
Kunal Kamra seeks Rs 25L from IndiGo over flying ban
Kamra ban: 'Minister created pressure on airlines'
Kamra ban: 'Minister created pressure on airlines'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Happiest Countries In The World: India at 118

webstory image 2

12 Pics: Fort Kochi Is India's Loveliest Walking Town

webstory image 3

On Sheetala Ashtami: 9 Shitala Devi Temples Of India

VIDEOS

Heavy rain lashes Kariapatti and surrounding areas in Virudhunagar1:08

Heavy rain lashes Kariapatti and surrounding areas in...

Salman Khan sotted with his rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur at the airport0:35

Salman Khan sotted with his rumored girlfriend Iulia...

Kareena, Saif return from Holi vacation with Taimur and Jeh0:40

Kareena, Saif return from Holi vacation with Taimur and Jeh

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD