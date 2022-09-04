News
Fadnavis orders probe into accident that killed Cyrus Mistry

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 04, 2022 18:11 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said he has asked the state police to conduct a detailed investigation into the accident in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed.

IMAGE: Wreckage of the Mercedes car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling. Photograph: ANI

Fadnavis said he was shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Mistry, 54, in the unfortunate accident near Palghar adjoining Mumbai.

 

'Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations,' tweeted Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister.

'My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,' he said.

Mistry was on Sunday killed after his car hit a divider in Palghar district.

He was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, a police official said.

The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river, Palghar district Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
