Rediff.com  » News » Former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash

Former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: September 04, 2022 17:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was on Sunday killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a senior police officer said. He was 54.

IMAGE: Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry. Photograph: Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI Photo

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, he said.

"The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident," said Palghar district superintendent of police, Balasaheb Patil.

 

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured.

All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat, he said.

More details will be obtained from them, the SP added.

A Kasa police station officer said the accident occurred at Charoti Naka on the Surya river bridge under the Kasa police station limits.

Mistry's body has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for post-mortem.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
