Violence over Marathi unacceptable, says Fadnavis, warns of action

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said while there was nothing wrong in expecting people to speak Marathi in the state, it was unacceptable to resort to violence for its insistence and that one cannot be "obstinate" about it.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute to Shrimant Thorle Bajirao Peshwe during the unveiling ceremony of Bajirao Peshwe's statue, in Pune, July 4, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

He also warned of legal action against those taking the law into their hands over the issue.

The CM's remarks came in response to a recent incident in which Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers assaulted a food stall owner in Thane district's Bhayandar for not speaking Marathi, and a businessman in Mumbai issuing a statement declaring he would not speak Marathi despite having lived in the city for many years.

"You can ask people to speak Marathi in Maharashtra, but you cannot be obstinate about Marathi," Fadnavis told reporters on the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex in Mumbai.

"Marathi people cannot have so much hatred against other languages," he added.

Cautioning against linguistic chauvinism, he said, "Even I am Marathi. There are (Marathi) people working in other states. If they get similar treatment (there), then it is not fair. Whoever takes the law into their hands will face legal action."

He criticised the selective outrage over languages, and said, "I sometimes wonder how these people embrace English, but create controversy over Hindi. What sort of thought process is this?"

Calling for constructive promotion of the language, Fadnavis said, "If you are truly proud of Marathi, then speak Marathi. Encourage others to speak Marathi. Start classes to teach Marathi. Why do you send your children to schools where Marathi is taught as the third language? Send them to Marathi medium schools."

According to him, the police have taken action against MNS workers who manhandled a businessman in Thane who could not speak in Marathi.

Speaking about the withdrawal of two government resolutions linked to the implementation of the three-language policy amid a growing chorus against the introduction of the Hindi language in Maharashtra schools from classes 1 to 5, Fadnavis said the opposition was being opportunistic.

"The two parties seem very happy with the cancellation, but people are aware that when Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister, it was his government that accepted the NEP, formed a committee and implemented the same decisions," he said.

"We have now formed a committee that will look into all the aspects. Whatever is good for our students, the committee will recommend, and we will implement it," he said.

On deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde raising "Jai Gujarat" slogan at an event attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Pune, Fadnavis defended his colleague.

"He was attending an event of the Gujarati community because he was invited there. His statement was in their context. It doesn't mean he loves Gujarat more than Maharashtra," the CM said.

He pointed out that such interpretations were short-sighted.

"A few years ago, Sharad Pawar had gone to Chikodi in Karnataka and raised the slogans of 'Jai Maharashtra, Jai Karnataka'. Does that mean he loves Karnataka more than Maharashtra?" Fadnavis asked.

"This kind of narrow view towards the Marathi language is not good. Marathi language and Marathi people have contributed immensely across fields. There were prominent Marathi personalities in our country's freedom movement as well," he added.

Speaking about the status of the proposed Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway, the CM said, "Most of the land-related issues have been resolved. Some farmers in Sangli have raised objections. We are considering a realignment in Kolhapur. The opposition to the project now is purely political.