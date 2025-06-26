HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Facing some difficulty, but...: Shuks' first message from ISS

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 26, 2025 20:17 IST

India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla became the 634th astronaut to travel to space as he entered the International Space Station on Thursday after a 28-hour journey.

IMAGE: Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla with Crewmates -- veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson (US) as commander, Polish engineer Sławosz Uznański, and Hungarian researcher Tibor Kapu during the welcome ceremony aboard the International Space Station, on Thursday. Photograph: @Axiom_Space X/ANI Photo

Group Captain Shukla and three other astronauts were formally welcomed on the space station by the members of Expedition 73 with warm hugs and handshakes.

Axiom mission commander Peggy Whitson handed out astronaut pins to Group Captain Shukla, Polish astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Hungarian Tibor Kapu, who marked their maiden voyage to space.

 

"I am astronaut 634. It is a privilege to be here," Group Captain Shukla said in brief remarks at the formal welcome ceremony on the space station.

"With your love and blessings, I have reached the International Space Station. It looks easy to stand here, but my head is a little heavy, facing some difficulty; but these are minor issues," he said.

"We will get used to it. This is the first step of this journey," he added.

Shukla said over the next 14 days, he and the other astronauts will conduct scientific experiments and interact with people on Earth.

"This is also a phase of India's space journey. I will keep talking to you. Let us make this journey exciting. I am carrying the tiranga and I am carrying all of you with me. The next 14 days will be exciting," he said.

Shukla said the ride to the space station was wonderful and great and he was overwhelmed by the welcome he received from the crew of the orbital laboratory.

"The minute I entered the International Space Station and met this crew, you just made me feel so welcome, as if you literally opened your doors, like your house doors, for us," he said.

"That is true. It was fantastic. I just feel even better now. Whatever expectations I had of coming here were surpassed by the view, of course, that is a big part of it, but also by you guys," Shukla said.

"So thank you so much. I think this is fantastic, this is wonderful and I am very confident that the next 14 days are going to be amazing, advancing science and research, and working together," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
