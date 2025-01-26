HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Over 70,000 security personnel guard Delhi on Republic Day

Over 70,000 security personnel guard Delhi on Republic Day

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 26, 2025 09:37 IST

x

The national capital is on high alert on Republic Day as over 70 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 70,000 police personnel are deployed across the city, police said.

IMAGE: Delhi Police conducts vehicle checking ahead of the 76th Republic Day. Photograph: ANI on X

A six-layered security protocol involving 15,000 security personnel will be deployed in New Delhi district alone.

"Installation of more than 2,500 CCTV cameras equipped with data-based facial recognition and video analytics. Anti-drone systems covering a four kilometres radius to detect and deactivate aerial threats. Snipers on rooftops and sealing of over 200 buildings along the parade route, with residential windows facing the route also secured," a police officer said.

 

Restrictions on traffic movement, especially in central Delhi, was clamped in the city from Saturday.

Another senior police officer said state and central security forces were working in real-time coordination for the Sunday celebrations.

About 15,000 security personnel with focussed roles and responsibilities are deployed at the main operational area of Kartavya Path.

Commandoes, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage checks and SWAT teams are deployed at strategic locations along Kartavya Path and all around the city, he said.

"We have divided the New Delhi, Central Delhi and North Delhi districts, where the parade will take place, into different zones to ensure security. Each zone is headed by the DCP or additional DCP-level officers," said the officer.

Booths for missing persons, helpdesks, first-aid kiosks and where the visitors can deposit their vehicle keys before the parade have been set up.

According to traffic police, the parade will start from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort. There will be a related function at the National War Memorial, India Gate.

The parade will pass through Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Subhas Chandra Bose roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhas Marg and Red Fort.

No traffic movement has been allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Saturday. Restrictions will continue till the parade is over.

No cross-traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road from 10 pm on Saturday till the end of the parade.

C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am on Sunday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), microlight aircraft, remotely-piloted aircraft, hot-air balloons, small size-powered aircraft, quadcopters or parajumping from aircraft are prohibited over Delhi till February 1.

No heavy transport/light goods vehicles are allowed to enter Delhi from other states till the parade is over.

Metro service will remain available for commuters at all stations throughout.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What you will see in Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path
What you will see in Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path
The History Makers On Republic Day!
The History Makers On Republic Day!
Pralay missiles battlefield surveillance systems to debut on Republic Day
Pralay missiles battlefield surveillance systems to debut on Republic Day
7K paramilitary forces, 15K cops to man Delhi on R-Day
7K paramilitary forces, 15K cops to man Delhi on R-Day
Republic Day Parade Rehearsals In Full Swing
Republic Day Parade Rehearsals In Full Swing

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

No Whites! 4 White Foods To Limit For A Healthier You

webstory image 2

What's Inside The Republic Day Invitation Box?

webstory image 3

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

VIDEOS

Srinagar's iconic Clock Tower illuminated in tri-colour3:44

Srinagar's iconic Clock Tower illuminated in tri-colour

Israeli women soldiers freed by Hamas are reunited with their families0:34

Israeli women soldiers freed by Hamas are reunited with...

Video: Moment 4 Israeli women soldiers released by Hamas 2:51

Video: Moment 4 Israeli women soldiers released by Hamas

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD