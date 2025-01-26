Over 70,000 security personnel guard Delhi on Republic Day

The national capital is on high alert on Republic Day as over 70 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 70,000 police personnel are deployed across the city, police said.

IMAGE: Delhi Police conducts vehicle checking ahead of the 76th Republic Day. Photograph: ANI on X

A six-layered security protocol involving 15,000 security personnel will be deployed in New Delhi district alone.

"Installation of more than 2,500 CCTV cameras equipped with data-based facial recognition and video analytics. Anti-drone systems covering a four kilometres radius to detect and deactivate aerial threats. Snipers on rooftops and sealing of over 200 buildings along the parade route, with residential windows facing the route also secured," a police officer said.

Restrictions on traffic movement, especially in central Delhi, was clamped in the city from Saturday.

Another senior police officer said state and central security forces were working in real-time coordination for the Sunday celebrations.

About 15,000 security personnel with focussed roles and responsibilities are deployed at the main operational area of Kartavya Path.

Commandoes, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage checks and SWAT teams are deployed at strategic locations along Kartavya Path and all around the city, he said.

"We have divided the New Delhi, Central Delhi and North Delhi districts, where the parade will take place, into different zones to ensure security. Each zone is headed by the DCP or additional DCP-level officers," said the officer.

Booths for missing persons, helpdesks, first-aid kiosks and where the visitors can deposit their vehicle keys before the parade have been set up.

According to traffic police, the parade will start from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort. There will be a related function at the National War Memorial, India Gate.

The parade will pass through Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Subhas Chandra Bose roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhas Marg and Red Fort.

No traffic movement has been allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Saturday. Restrictions will continue till the parade is over.

No cross-traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road from 10 pm on Saturday till the end of the parade.

C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am on Sunday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), microlight aircraft, remotely-piloted aircraft, hot-air balloons, small size-powered aircraft, quadcopters or parajumping from aircraft are prohibited over Delhi till February 1.

No heavy transport/light goods vehicles are allowed to enter Delhi from other states till the parade is over.

Metro service will remain available for commuters at all stations throughout.