Explosives found at Bengaluru bus stand toilet; probe launched

Six gelatin sticks and some detonators were discovered in a carry bag outside a toilet in Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the police said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A case has been registered in this connection.

A bomb disposal squad and dog squad were immediately dispatched to the spot, as soon as the police received the information about an abandoned bag, they said.

The entire area was immediately cordoned off and a thorough search of the premises was conducted before police seized the recovered materials for further examination.

"Six Gelatin sticks and some detonators (both separately)were found in a carry bag outside the toilet in Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand," S Girish, deputy commissioner of police (West), told media.

Based on a complaint from the assistant traffic superintendent, a case was registered under Explosive Substances Act and sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the FIR, the complainant was on duty at the Kalasipalya bus stand since 8 am and observed nothing unusual until then. Later, at around 1:15 pm, security personnel Prabhavati and Raju brought an abandoned bag, left near the toilet of the bus stand, to the complainant's office. They stated that someone had abandoned it there.

The complainant, the BMTC employees and security staff were present at the scene.

The police official on duty suspected that the bag might contain explosives and immediately alerted the police control room.

"After receiving the alert, the police arrived at the spot and conducted a thorough inspection of the abandoned bag and confirmed the presence of explosives in it. Since Kalasipalya bus stand is a highly crowded public place, it is believed that the suspect(s) placed the explosive materials with the malicious intent of causing harm to public life and property," it stated.

The matter is currently under investigation, with authorities reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the person who left the bag behind.

According to the person in-charge of the public toilet at the BMTC bus stand, someone placed a plastic bag outside the facility. Upon noticing the unattended bag, he contacted the BMTC mechanics, who reached the spot. After opening the bag and identifying what looked like explosives, they informed the police.

"The police team arrived with a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad. They checked the bag and confirmed that it carried gelatin and detonators. It is still not known who placed it and why," he added.

At least 10 people were injured when a blast took place at Rameshwaram Cafe here last year. The investigation into the explosion was handed over to the NIA.