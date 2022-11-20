Explosion in Mangaluru auto an 'act of terror': Karnataka DGP

The explosion in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru was an 'act of terror,' Karnataka Director General of Police, Praveen Sood said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Smoke rises (on extreme right) after an autorickshaw on a street, as seen from a CCTV camera from a nearby area, in Mangaluru city, Saturday, November 19, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

In a tweet, the DGP said, 'It's confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies.'

The blast occurred on Saturday evening inside an autorickshaw, near a police station, leaving the passenger and the driver injured. Both have been admitted to the hospital.

Earlier on Saturday, CCTV visuals from the location showed the autorickshaw catching fire following what appeared to be a minor explosion, a police official, however, did not confirm if it was a 'blast'.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar rushed to the spot and told reporters after inspection that there was 'a fire' in the autorickshaw and there is no need for panic. He appealed against spreading rumours.

When asked whether it was a blast, he said: "We don't know anything prima facie."

If he had information, he would have shared with journalists, the official said.

"We have called the Special team and the FSL (Forensic Science Lab) team to verify the reasons behind the incident. Some people have got injuries. They are being treated for burns," the police commissioner said.

The police commissioner appealed to people to not panic.

"There is no need for people to panic. There is no need to create confusion and spread rumours through social media. I will straightaway share the information with you whatever information we get," he said.