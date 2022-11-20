News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Explosion in Mangaluru auto an 'act of terror': Karnataka DGP

Explosion in Mangaluru auto an 'act of terror': Karnataka DGP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 20, 2022 11:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The explosion in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru was an 'act of terror,' Karnataka Director General of Police, Praveen Sood said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Smoke rises (on extreme right) after an autorickshaw on a street, as seen from a CCTV camera from a nearby area, in Mangaluru city, Saturday, November 19, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

In a tweet, the DGP said, 'It's confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies.'

The blast occurred on Saturday evening inside an autorickshaw, near a police station, leaving the passenger and the driver injured. Both have been admitted to the hospital.

 

Earlier on Saturday, CCTV visuals from the location showed the autorickshaw catching fire following what appeared to be a minor explosion, a police official, however, did not confirm if it was a 'blast'.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar rushed to the spot and told reporters after inspection that there was 'a fire' in the autorickshaw and there is no need for panic. He appealed against spreading rumours.

When asked whether it was a blast, he said: "We don't know anything prima facie."

If he had information, he would have shared with journalists, the official said.

"We have called the Special team and the FSL (Forensic Science Lab) team to verify the reasons behind the incident. Some people have got injuries. They are being treated for burns," the police commissioner said.

The police commissioner appealed to people to not panic.

"There is no need for people to panic. There is no need to create confusion and spread rumours through social media. I will straightaway share the information with you whatever information we get," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
IS symbols, radical notes found on TN blast suspect
IS symbols, radical notes found on TN blast suspect
Blast on rail track in Udaipur; NIA, agencies probe
Blast on rail track in Udaipur; NIA, agencies probe
'Bomb attack' rocks busy Istanbul street, 6 killed
'Bomb attack' rocks busy Istanbul street, 6 killed
World Cup: Women Refs To Debut In Qatar
World Cup: Women Refs To Debut In Qatar
Ranveer Is Weekend Ready!
Ranveer Is Weekend Ready!
What Virushka Did In Uttarakhand
What Virushka Did In Uttarakhand
And Indrani snorted in laughter...
And Indrani snorted in laughter...
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

2nd blast in bus in 9 hrs rocks Udhampur, no casualty

2nd blast in bus in 9 hrs rocks Udhampur, no casualty

Juvenile among 4 detained for Raj railway track blast

Juvenile among 4 detained for Raj railway track blast

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances