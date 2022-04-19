20 killed in explosions at schools in Kabul

At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured as a result of two explosions on the territory of schools in western Kabul, the 1TV News broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

IMAGE: Taliban members are seen in Kabul. Image used only for representation. Photograph: Ali Khara/Reuters

Earlier, a local source told Sputnik that an explosion occurred at the Abdul Rahim Shahid High School in the capital's Dasht-e-Barchi district.

Kabul's security department said later that three explosions occurred on school grounds.

Before that, another explosion occurred on the territory of the Mumtaz school, also in the western part of Kabul.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosions yet.