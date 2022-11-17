News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 4 detained for Raj rly track blast, accused upset over land acquisition relief

4 detained for Raj rly track blast, accused upset over land acquisition relief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 17, 2022 22:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Four people, including a juvenile, have been detained in connection with the blast on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track, a police official said Thursday.

IMAGE: Cops inspect a site after an explosion occurred that led to cracks and broke flange on the track of the Udaipur-Ahmedabad rail line at Odha Railway bridge, in Udaipur, November 13, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were upset as they were not given compensation or a job after their land was acquired by Indian Railways and Hindustan Zinc Limited.

 

"Three people, including a juvenile, have been detained. Another person from whom they purchased the explosive has also been detained," Additional Director General of Police (ATS-SOG) Ashok Rathore told reporters.

The accused have been identified as Dhool Chand Meena and Prakash Meena.

The other accused in the case is Ankush Suvalka, who sold the explosives. The juvenile is 17 years old, he said.

He said Udaipur Police played a key role in busting the case.

The police said Prakash Meena allegedly rode his motorcycle to the track with the 17-year-old. After a train passed, the duo allegedly put a bomb-like bundle on the track and set it on fire, Rathore said.

Dhool Chand Meena allegedly decided to execute the blast after not getting compensation for his land, he added.

The explosion occurred on Monday on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track at a bridge between Jawar and Khawar Chanda under the Ajmer Division of North Western Railway in the early hours of Sunday.

Following directions from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the anti-terrorist squad (ATS) and special operations group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police started its investigations into the blast.

Teams of the National Investigation Agency and the National Security Guard visited the site of the explosion on Monday and collected evidence.

The police had started its probe on terrorism and naxalism angles as well.

The track was opened on October 31 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the inaugural run of the Asarwa-Udaipur Express from Asarwa railway station in Ahmedabad.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2nd blast in bus in 9 hrs rocks Udhampur, no casualty
2nd blast in bus in 9 hrs rocks Udhampur, no casualty
TN police arrest 6th suspect in Coimbatore blast case
TN police arrest 6th suspect in Coimbatore blast case
Maoists blast railway track, mobile tower in Jharkhand
Maoists blast railway track, mobile tower in Jharkhand
Ex-bureaucrat Ananda Bose appointed Bengal governor
Ex-bureaucrat Ananda Bose appointed Bengal governor
ATP Tour Finals: Nadal signs off with win
ATP Tour Finals: Nadal signs off with win
Lawyers protest transfer of Guj HC judge to Patna
Lawyers protest transfer of Guj HC judge to Patna
Why India are contenders to win hockey WC
Why India are contenders to win hockey WC
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Blast on rail track in Udaipur; NIA, agencies probe

Blast on rail track in Udaipur; NIA, agencies probe

TN car blast: 5 youths held, UAPA invoked

TN car blast: 5 youths held, UAPA invoked

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances