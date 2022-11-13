'Bomb attack' rocks busy Istanbul street, 6 killed

Six people were killed and 53 injured after an explosion rocked the busy Istiklal pedestrian street of Central Istanbul in Turkey on Sunday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called it a 'bomb attack'.

IMAGE: Police and emergency service members work at the scene after an explosion on busy pedestrian Istiklal street in Istanbul, on November 13, 2022. Photograph: Kemal Aslan/Reuters

The explosion occurred at around 4.20 pm local time. The cause of the blast is not known yet.

Calling the blast a suspected act of terrorism, Erdogan said in a press conference that efforts to take over Turkey and the Turkish nation through terrorism would not succeed, the Anadolu agency reported.

'Turkish President Erdogan says that based on initial information from the governor, the Istanbul explosion could be a suspected act of terrorism,' Anadolu tweeted.

Citing the Istanbul governor's initial information, Erdogan said the observations show a woman played a role in the explosion at Istiklal Avenue.

According to several internet watchdogs, the deadly blast has resulted in a temporary broadcast ban in the country, as access to Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook in Turkey was restricted after the explosion.

The police and fire department reached the incident site soon after the blast.

Ambulances were seen rushing to the incident site in several videos circulating on social media.

The blast occurred at a time when Erdogan was scheduled to embark for the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.