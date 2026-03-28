Assam Explosion Claims Two Lives, Injures Two

A tragic explosion at a scrap dealer's home in Jorhat, Assam, has killed two and critically injured two others, prompting a police investigation into the cause.

IMAGE: All photographs: Mudit Jain

Key Points A deadly explosion occurred at a scrap dealer's residence in Jorhat, Assam.

The explosion resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including a minor.

Two other people sustained critical injuries and are receiving medical treatment.

Police are investigating the cause of the explosion and have detained six people for questioning.

The incident took place in Rajamaidam New Colony, Jorhat.

Two persons, including a minor, were killed and two others critically injured in an explosion in Assam's Jorhat district on Saturday, police said.

The explosion took place at the rented house of a scrap dealer in Rajamaidam New Colony of the town, killing two persons on the spot, Jorhat Senior Superintendent of Police Shubrajit Borah said.

The injured were admitted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition.

Investigation into the Cause

The cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained, and a forensic team reached the spot to collect evidence, the SSP said.

Six persons have been picked up for interrogation, and investigations are on, he added.

The deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Noor Mohammad and eight-year-old Naina Begum.