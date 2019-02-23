rediff.com

69 dead after consuming spurious liquor in Assam

69 dead after consuming spurious liquor in Assam

February 23, 2019 12:42 IST

As many as 69 people are dead after consuming spurious liquor in Golaghat and Jorhat districts, confirmed Assam’s Excise Department.

IMAGE: Family members mourn after their loved ones died after consuming spurious liquor. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

The officials of the department said at least 40 people have been admitted in various hospitals.

 

Golaghat Deputy Superintendent of Police Parthopratim Saikia said, “As many as 40 people are being treated in hospitals in Golaghat and Jorhat. Police have launched a massive crackdown to nab those responsible for distribution for illicit liquor in the area.”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the deaths in a Facebook post saying, “I am saddened by the incident which occurred in Assam’s Golaghat area. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. I hope that those undergoing treatments get well soon.”

The deaths come less than two weeks after more than 70 people died in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from consuming illegally produced local alcohol.

Source: ANI
