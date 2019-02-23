rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » 13 killed, 6 injured in explosion at shop in UP

13 killed, 6 injured in explosion at shop in UP

February 23, 2019 17:57 IST

At least 13 people were killed and six injured in an explosion at a shop in Bhadohi on Saturday afternoon which led to the collapse of three adjacent houses, officials said.

IMAGE: Police personnel inspect the area where an explosion caused three houses to collapse, in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: PTi Photo

It is suspected that some people are still trapped under the debris and a rescue operation has been launched, they said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and directed the district officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured, a spokesperson said in Lucknow.

 

The blast took place at the shop in Rohta Bazaar, which was run by Kaliyar Mansoori. His son was running a carpet factory behind the shop and its workers could be among those trapped under the debris, District Magistrate Rajendra Prasad said.

Locals claimed that Mansoori was also in the business of making illegal firecrackers.

Earlier, four of the deceased were said to have been identified but the identity of all was yet to be verified, the DM said, adding the injured have been admitted to hospital.

Earthmoving equipment has been pressed into service to carry out relief and rescue works. Teams of forensic experts, National Disaster Response Force and senior district officials have reached the site, he said.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S said SHO of Chauri police station Ajay Kumar Singh, and police chowki in-charge Pramod Kumar Verma have been placed under suspension.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Kaliyar Mansoori, National Disaster Response Force, SHO, Pramod Kumar Verma, Ajay Kumar Singh
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use