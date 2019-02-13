rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » 12 students injured in blast at Pulwama school

12 students injured in blast at Pulwama school

February 13, 2019 17:47 IST

A blast at a private school in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district left at least 12 students injured on Wednesday, police said.

The explosion took place inside the school in Narbal village of Kakapora area in the south Kashmir district this afternoon, a police official said.

 

He said at least 12 students of Class 10 were injured in the blast that rocked the school when they were taking winter tuition.

The injured students have been rushed to a hospital for treatment and there condition is stated to be stable, the official said.

He said police officers have reached the spot and are ascertaining the nature and circumstances of the blast.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Kashmir, Pulwama, com, Narbal, Jammu
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use