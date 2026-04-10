Delhi Police Bust Expired Food Racket, Arrest Shop Owner

Delhi Police have cracked down on a shop selling expired food and cosmetic products near the Kapashera border, arresting one individual and seizing a large quantity of potentially dangerous goods.

Key Points Delhi Police seized approximately 900 kg of expired grocery items and a large quantity of expired cosmetic products from a shop near the Kapashera border.

The accused, Abdul Mannan Khan, was arrested for allegedly selling expired or near-expiry products at discounted rates, posing significant health risks to consumers.

Around 2,000 kg of dairy products, stored in unhygienic conditions, were destroyed on site by authorities.

The shop owner allegedly procured expired goods from various sources at low prices to sell to unsuspecting customers for profit.

The Delhi Police unearthed a huge cache of expired food items and cosmetic products from a shop near the Kapashera border here, and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Abdul Mannan Khan (34) alias Monu, a resident of Bijwasan, was allegedly involved in storage and sale of expired or near-expiry products to customers at discounted rates, posing serious health risks, he said.

Acting on information received on April 8, a team conducted a sting operation -- deploying decoy customers at the shop. The items purchased during the sting were found to be expired, following which the premises were raided.

Details of the Seizure

"During the raid, police recovered around 900 kg of expired grocery items, including flour, semolina, poha, rawa, spices, peanut butter and baby food supplements, along with a large quantity of cosmetic and personal care products," the officer said.

Additionally, around 2,000 kg of dairy products, including curd and cheese, were found stored in unhygienic conditions and were destroyed on the spot as per prescribed procedures in the presence of officials from the food safety department.

Police said the accused used to procure expired, damaged or near-expiry goods from various sources at throwaway prices and sell them to unsuspecting customers to maximise profits.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.