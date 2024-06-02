News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Exit polls a corporate game and fraud: Raut

Exit polls a corporate game and fraud: Raut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 02, 2024 12:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday described the exit polls as a "corporate game and a fraud" and claimed there was pressure on the media companies which conduct it.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut addresses the media. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, the Rajya Sabha member claimed the opposition INDIA bloc will win 295 to 310 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha and form government.

Raut also said they do not require the exit polls as they work on the field and know the "undercurrent".

 

Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

Raut claimed, "There is lot of pressure on these media companies. The exit poll exercise is a corporate game and a fraud."

"Do these companies conduct exit polls for free?" he asked.

The Shiv Sena-UBT leader claimed the opposition INDIA alliance will win 295 to 310 seats.

"This is not an exit poll but the figures are taken through a people's poll," he said.

In Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which comprises the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena-UBT, Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP, will win more than 35 seats out of the total 48, Raut said.

"The Shiv Sena will maintain its 2019 tally of 18 seats and the Congress and NCP will also do well. (NCP-SP Lok Sabha member) Supriya Sule will win in Baramati by more than 1.5 lakh votes and the Congress will deliver its best performance," he said.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka will bring a change in the country along with Maharashtra, Raut claimed.

"We don't require exit polls, we are working on the field. We understand the undercurrent," he said.

"The INDIA bloc will win 35 seats (out of 80) in UP and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (headed by Lalu Prasad) will get 16 seats (out of 40) in Bihar," he claimed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Opportunistic 'INDI alliance' failed: Modi
Opportunistic 'INDI alliance' failed: Modi
NDA to sweep UP with 74 seats: Exit polls
NDA to sweep UP with 74 seats: Exit polls
BJP to gain big in Tamil Nadu, open account in Kerala
BJP to gain big in Tamil Nadu, open account in Kerala
'If India plays to strengths, they'll go all the way'
'If India plays to strengths, they'll go all the way'
Norway: Praggnanandhaa stuns Caruana, enters top 10
Norway: Praggnanandhaa stuns Caruana, enters top 10
'India can become centre of exporting fertiliser'
'India can become centre of exporting fertiliser'
Big-hitting Aaron Jones happy to take US over the line
Big-hitting Aaron Jones happy to take US over the line
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Modi set to return with 350-400 seats, say exit polls

Modi set to return with 350-400 seats, say exit polls

Exit polls: BJP to get more seats than TMC in Bengal

Exit polls: BJP to get more seats than TMC in Bengal

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances