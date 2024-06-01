Most exit polls give 350+ seats to NDA; INDIA lags far behind

Early exit polls predicted a comfortable majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, with the ruling alliance projected to open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and sweep Karnataka.
The Republic TV-P Marq poll claimed that the ruling alliance will win up to 359 seats and the opposition INDIA bloc will bag 154 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.
|Exit Polls 2024
|NDA
|INDIA
|Others
|India News-D Dynamics
|371
|125
|47
|Jan Ki Baat
|362-392
|141-161
|10-20
|Republic Bharat Matrize
|353-368
|118-133
|43-48
|Republic TV-P Marq
|359
|154
|30
|News Nation
|342-378
|153-169
|21-23
|Dainik Bhaskar
|281-350
|145-201
|33-49
|Sudarshan TV
|373-404
|29-35
|94-104
The Republic TV-Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to the NDA and 118-133 seats to the opposition.
The Jan Ki Baat poll gave 362-392 seats to the ruling NDA and 141-161 to the opposition alliance.
However, several other exit polls, including those from Axis My India and Today's Chanakya, were yet to forecast the full results by 7.15 pm.