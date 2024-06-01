News
Most exit polls give 350+ seats to NDA; INDIA lags far behind

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: June 01, 2024 20:32 IST
Early exit polls predicted a comfortable majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, with the ruling alliance projected to open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and sweep Karnataka.

IMAGE: BJP supporters hold cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in support of party candidate from Amritsar for the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls, in Amritsar on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Republic TV-P Marq poll claimed that the ruling alliance will win up to 359 seats and the opposition INDIA bloc will bag 154 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

 
Exit Polls 2024
  NDA INDIA Others
India News-D Dynamics  371 125   47
Jan Ki Baat 362-392  141-161   10-20
Republic Bharat Matrize  353-368  118-133  43-48
Republic TV-P Marq  359 154   30
News Nation 342-378  153-169   21-23
Dainik Bhaskar 281-350   145-201  33-49
Sudarshan TV 373-404 29-35 94-104

The Republic TV-Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to the NDA and 118-133 seats to the opposition.

The Jan Ki Baat poll gave 362-392 seats to the ruling NDA and 141-161 to the opposition alliance.

However, several other exit polls, including those from Axis My India and Today's Chanakya, were yet to forecast the full results by 7.15 pm.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
