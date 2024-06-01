Opportunistic 'INDI alliance' failed: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday exuded confidence that people have voted in record numbers to re-elect the National Democratic Alliance government and said the 'opportunistic INDI Alliance' failed to strike a chord with the voters who rejected their 'regressive politics'.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditates at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, where Swami Vivekananda did meditation, in Kanniyakumari on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

As polling ended for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls, Modi said the people have seen his government's track record and the manner in which its work has brought about a qualitative change in the lives of the poor, marginalised and downtrodden.

'India has voted! A heartfelt thank you to all those who exercised their franchise. Their active participation is the cornerstone of our democracy. Their commitment and dedication ensures that the democratic spirit thrives in our nation. I would also like to specially appreciate India's Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti. Their strong presence at the polls is a very encouraging sign,' Modi said in a series of posts on X.

The prime minister said he can say with confidence that the people of India have voted in record numbers to re-elect the NDA government.

'They have seen our track record and the manner in which our work has brought about a qualitative change in the lives of the poor, marginalised and downtrodden,' Modi said.

At the same time, they have seen how the reforms in India have propelled the nation to being the fifth largest global economy, he added.

The prime minister said that every scheme of the government has reached the intended beneficiaries without any bias or leakage.

Lashing out at the opposition coalition, Modi said, 'The opportunistic INDI Alliance failed to strike a chord with the voters. They are casteist, communal and corrupt. This alliance, aimed to protect a handful of dynasties, failed to present a futuristic vision for the nation.'

'Through the campaign, they only enhanced their expertise on one thing- Modi bashing. Such regressive politics has been rejected by the people,' he added.

He also applauded each and every NDA worker across the length and breadth of India.

'I compliment them for meticulously explaining our development agenda to the people and motivating them to come out and vote. Our karyakartas are our greatest strength,' Modi said.

The prime minister also hailed the Election Commission for their 'exemplary efforts' in conducting the polls.

'I would like to commend the Election Commission for their exemplary efforts in ensuring a smooth and fair electoral process. Their dedication and meticulous planning have been crucial in upholding the integrity of our democracy, allowing citizens across the nation to vote with confidence and security,' Modi said.

'Our electoral process is something every believer in democratic values takes inspiration from,' he added.

Modi also thanked the security forces for their unwavering vigilance during the entire elections.

'Heartfelt gratitude to our outstanding security forces for their unwavering vigilance during the entire elections. Their efforts have ensured a safe and secure environment, enabling people to take part in the polling process with ease,' he said.

'Their service to the nation is deeply appreciated by each one of us,' Modi added.

In the seventh and final phase, polling was conducted in seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh for 57 constituencies, including Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from where Prime Minister Modi is seeking a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha.

The results of the elections will be announced on June 4.