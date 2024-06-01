Exit polls: BJP to gain big in Tamil Nadu, open account in Kerala

The exit polls on Saturday predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance winning most of the seats in Congress-ruled Karnataka in the Lok Sabha elections and the Congress not putting up a good show.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a roadshow with Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai in support of party South Chennai candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Chennai on April 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The pollsters also predicted that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and its allies are expected to win most of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Congress-led alliance will retain its dominance in Kerala with the BJP and its allies also slated to win a few seats in the two southern states.

The exit polls predicted the BJP-led NDA creating history by winning Lok Sabha seats in Kerala.

According to the Axis My India exit poll, the BJP-led NDA is expected to win 2-4 seats in Tamil Nadu.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which has both DMK and Congress in it, is set to win 33-37 seats.

The exit poll predicted a marked rise in NDA's vote share in Tamil Nadu which is expected to go to 22 per cent. The INDIA bloc is predicted to get 46 per cent. Tamil Nadu sends 39 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

According to News18 exit poll, the NDA is expected to win 1-3 seats in Tamil Nadu while the INDIA bloc can win 36-39 seats in the state.

The three polls predicted a big lead for the NDA in Karnataka, while the INDIA bloc is likely to get 3-8 seats according to the exit polls.

The India Today-Axis My India poll predicted NDA getting 23-25 seats, INDIA bloc 3-5 seats and others failing to open its account in the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

The India TV exit poll said that the NDA is poised to win 19-25 seats in Karnataka, while the INDIA bloc is to get 4-8 seats.

The exit poll done by News18 predicted that NDA will get 23-26 seats and INDIA bloc will get 3-7 seats in Karnataka.

The Congress came to power in Karnataka in 2023 but the exit polls predict the dismal performance of the ruling party in the state.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP almost swept the state by winning 25 out of 28 seats.

The Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular -- who were in coalition in the state government -- could only win one seat each.

This time the BJP and the JD-S are in coalition with the former fighting on 25 seats, while the latter is contesting on three seats.

In Kerala, the Axis My India exit poll predicted that the BJP-led NDA is to win 2-3 seats in Kerala. It said Congress-led United Democratic Front would win 17-18 seats and Left Democratic Front, led by the Communist Party of India-Marxist, is expected to win 0-1 seat.

The exit polls has predicted 27 per cent vote share for NDA in Kerala, which will be the highest the party has ever got in the state.

Predicted vote share of the LDF and the UDF are 29 per cent and 41 per cent respectively.

The News18 exit poll predicted 1-3 seats for the NDA in Kerala. It said the UDF is expected to win 15-18 seats and LDF 2-5 seats.

The Times Now-ETG has predicted one seat for the BJP in Kerala. It said the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF are expected to win 14-15 and four seats respectively.

Kerala sends 20 seats to the lower house of Parliament.

The voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha was held across seven phases. Votes will be counted on June 4.