Exercise GAGAN STRIKE with ground forces and attack helicopters commenced in a scenario of swift penetration by ground forces into enemy territory, September 8, 2022.

The exercise achieves synergy between combat elements and aims towards the Indian Army's superior offensive capability.

IMAGE: Exercise GAGAN STRIKE in action. All photographs: Western Command - Indian Army Twitter/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com