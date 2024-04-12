Excise scam: BRS leader Kavitha sent to CBI custody till Monday

A Delhi court on Friday sent Bharat Rasthra Samithi leader K Kavitha to Central Bureau of Investigation custody till April 15 in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

IMAGE: BRS leader K Kavitha being taken to a court in New Delhi, April 12, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order after hearing arguments of the Central Bureau of Investigation as well as Kavitha's counsel.

Kavitha, 46, was arrested by the CBI in Tihar jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged scam, on Thursday.

The CBI arrested Kavitha under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with Section 477-A (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to officials.