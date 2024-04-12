News
Excise scam: BRS leader Kavitha sent to CBI custody till Monday

Excise scam: BRS leader Kavitha sent to CBI custody till Monday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 12, 2024 17:37 IST
A Delhi court on Friday sent Bharat Rasthra Samithi leader K Kavitha to Central Bureau of Investigation custody till April 15 in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

IMAGE: BRS leader K Kavitha being taken to a court in New Delhi, April 12, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order after hearing arguments of the Central Bureau of Investigation as well as Kavitha's counsel.

 

Kavitha, 46, was arrested by the CBI in Tihar jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged scam, on Thursday.

The CBI arrested Kavitha under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with Section 477-A (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to officials.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
CBI arrests K Kavitha in Tihar jail in corruption case
Kavitha calls her 'arrest illegal', sent to ED custody
CBI arrests auditor of KCR's daughter in excise case
B'luru café blast mastermind, bomber held in Bengal
India suffer fourth loss on the trot in Australia
What Did Kohli And The Ambanis Discuss?
Omar Abdullah 'will quit politics' if BJP...
Excise policy: BRS' Kavitha arrested after ED raid

Court says Kavitha 'prima facie' destroyed evidence

