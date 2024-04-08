News
BRS leader Kavitha denied interim bail

BRS leader Kavitha denied interim bail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 08, 2024 12:26 IST
A court in New Delhi on Monday denied interim bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case.

IMAGE: BRS MLC K Kavitha. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the plea, saying the stage was not right to enlarge her on interim bail.

Kavitha had approached the court for interim bail, saying her 16-year-old son has exams and needs his mother's "moral and emotional support".

 

The ED had opposed the submission, claiming Kavitha destroyed evidence and influenced witnesses in the case.

The agency had alleged that Kavitha is a key member of the "South Group", which has been accused of paying the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

Kavitha, 46, was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence on March 15 amid protests by BRS supporters.

She was then sent to seven-day ED custody the next day. Her custodial interrogation was later extended by three days. She was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday.

